Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 641,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.49.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

