Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

HNNA stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a current ratio of 17.86.

In related news, insider Rodger Offenbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNNA. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

