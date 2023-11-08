Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 576,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,537,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLF

Herbalife Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.