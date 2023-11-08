Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.02. 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

