Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.02

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 91694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

