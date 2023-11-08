Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Down to $37.25

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.25, but opened at $35.00. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 552,584 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 219,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.