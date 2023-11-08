Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.37

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 7625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

HCHDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 155 ($1.91) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

