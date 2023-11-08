Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $227,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 101,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Honeywell International by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 130,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 893,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $185.50. 302,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,520. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

