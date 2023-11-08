HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

HP has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HP has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 313,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,460. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

