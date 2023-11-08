Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.
Huabao International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
