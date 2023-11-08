Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.18. 301,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,801,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$678.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.60 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 129.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

