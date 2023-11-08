Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Shares Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Stock Up 6.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.30.
Hydropothecary Company Profile
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydropothecary
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.