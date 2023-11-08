IAMGOLD (IMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of C$320.77 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.49. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

IMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.21.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

