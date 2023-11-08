IAMGOLD (IMG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of C$320.77 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. Cormark lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.21.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

