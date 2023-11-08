IAMGOLD (IMG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of C$320.77 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.49.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.
