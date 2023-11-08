IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IDYA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 4.9 %

IDYA stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 172,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $576,859. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.