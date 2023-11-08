Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,365 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 20,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 328,170 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $16,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

