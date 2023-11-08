Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $254.45 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.02 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.00.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.58.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

