Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Doximity worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 257,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 129,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

