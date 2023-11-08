Ieq Capital LLC Buys 56 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,063.51 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,893.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,971.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

