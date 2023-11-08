Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 42,407 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $208,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $208,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,856. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ HURN opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.59.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

