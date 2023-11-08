Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.