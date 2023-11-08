Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

