Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 129.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

