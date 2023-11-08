Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 1.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $205.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.82 and its 200-day moving average is $205.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.