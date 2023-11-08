Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 40.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

