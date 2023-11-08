Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 246.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,371 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

