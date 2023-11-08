Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

