Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

