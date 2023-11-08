Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,364 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Aqua Metals worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Further Reading

