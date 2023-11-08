Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 435,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.