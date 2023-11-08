Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $467.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $549.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.