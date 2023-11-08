Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 138,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $830.79 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $907.96.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

