Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 18,971 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.