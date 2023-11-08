Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,367 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

