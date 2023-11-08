Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Shares of RH stock opened at $236.23 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $298.34.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

