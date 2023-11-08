Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.