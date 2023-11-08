Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

