Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Redfin worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Redfin by 470.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 96,110 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,237 shares of company stock worth $352,698. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

