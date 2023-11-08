Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lowered by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.24.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

