Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.