Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $17.96 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,046,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $212.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average is $210.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

