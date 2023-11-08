Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $20.03 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 360,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 113,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

