Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

