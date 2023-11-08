Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Mastercard by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 77,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,749,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 80.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $389.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.27 and its 200-day moving average is $390.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $315.15 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $364.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.