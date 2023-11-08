Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $513.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.13 and a 12 month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

