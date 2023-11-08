Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 160,000 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.