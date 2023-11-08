Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

BK opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

