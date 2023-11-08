iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.99% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF remained flat at $27.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 32,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,773. The stock has a market cap of $713.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

