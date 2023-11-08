ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

