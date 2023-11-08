ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.36%.
ImmuCell Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.49.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
