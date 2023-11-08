INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Up 2.5%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €20.05 ($21.56) and last traded at €19.92 ($21.42). 21,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.44 ($20.90).

INDUS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $516.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.31.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

